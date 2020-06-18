Sunlight hits the front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City last Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rode a roller coaster in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, first falling and then rising before falling again by midday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 100 points after the opening bell, before recouping them and bouncing back to a gain of nearly 150. By 12:30 p.m. EDT, the blue chip index was down into negative territory again, about 70 points.

Advertisement

The Dow ended a three-day win streak on Wednesday and closed with a 170-point loss.

The S&P 500 was mostly flat early Thursday, down just a couple points, while the Nasdaq was up about 20 points.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 1.5 million American workers filed new unemployment claims last week, a figure slightly higher than most experts predicted. The unemployment rate, however, remained unchanged at 14.1 percent.