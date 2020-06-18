The Bush Fire has burned through 114,941 acres and is 5 percent contained. Photo courtesy of Inciweb.

June 18 (UPI) -- Arizona's Bush Fire has burned through about 115,000 acres with only 5 percent contained, an incident report showed Thursday.

The blaze, which was sparked Saturday by a car fire on Bush Highway that ignited dry bush and grass, doubled in size from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It surpassed the size of Mesa, a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, when it burned through 104,379 acres in the Four Peaks Wilderness area of Tonto National Forest on Wednesday night.

Since then, according to Inciweb, the wildfire has burned though 114,941 acres in southern Arizona with only 5 percent contained, becoming the largest active wildfire in the country.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 37 large fires have burned through more than 292,000 acres in nine states.

Gila and Maricopa county emergency officials have been evacuating Apache Lake, Sunflower, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin "due to the fire's growth and movement," Inciweb reported.

Residents in Jake's Corner have also been told to pack up and get ready to leave in case they also have to evacuate.

The fire has been fueled by tall grass, shrubs, brush, along with hot and dry conditions and increased winds.

It is Arizona's seventh-largest wildfire on record, according to the National Weather Service Phoenix.

No immediate reports of injuries or damage have been reported.

The state's second-largest active fire north of the Grand Canyon in the Kaibab National Forest, called the Mangum Fire, has also grown rapidly this week. It recently doubled in size and has burned through 56,780 acres with 3 percent contained, according to Inciweb.