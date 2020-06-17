The blaze burned at least four homes in Thermalito, Calif. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

June 17 (UPI) -- A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California has destroyed at least four houses and prompted local officials to issue evacuation orders Wednesday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said it responded to the Nelson Fire in Butte County before noon, and by 2 p.m., the blaze consumed 95 acres with 50 percent containment. The agency said it stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Cal Fire said the fire burned four homes in Thermalito, but didn't report any injuries.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations in the area and set up a temporary evacuation point at the Nelson Softball Complex.