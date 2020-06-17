June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who's led the Trump administration in Supreme Court arguments over various issues, said Wednesday he will leave the Justice Department next month.

Francisco has compiled a winning record in front of the high court defending Trump administration policies, often after unfavorable lower court rulings.

Francisco became the 47th solicitor general in September 2017 after serving in an interim capacity between January and March of that year.

"Solicitor General Noel Francisco has represented the United States superbly before the Supreme Court for the past three terms," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. "Arguing before the court 17 times on behalf of the federal government, he has been a principled and persuasive advocate on issues ranging from the separation of powers to religious liberty to vigorous enforcement of federal immigration law."

The department cited several of Francisco's successful cases that have come to define the Trump administration and included issues like the government's travel ban, union labor law and religious liberty.

"Representing the United States before the Supreme Court is one of the greatest jobs in the law and an opportunity for which I am deeply grateful," Francisco said. "I am proud of the significant success [my office] has had in advancing the rule of law of in our great nation alongside the dedicated men and women at the Department of Justice -- some of the finest lawyers I have known."

Francisco, 50, will leave his post on July 3. The department did not cite a reason for his resignation.