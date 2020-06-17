Protesters rally Sunday in front of a Wendy's restaurant that was set fire after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks on Friday. File Photo by John Amis/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- A former Atlanta police officer faces murder charges for shooting and killing a man outside a Wendy's restaurant, sparking protests against racism and excessive force in law enforcement, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

In addition to the murder count, Garrett Rolfe has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of violation of oath by an officer, all felonies. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference.

Rolfe shot and killed Rayshard Brooks on Friday while trying to arrest the man for suspected DUI.

This is a developing story.