First Lt. Kenneth Allen was flying an F-15C Eagle, similar to the one pictured, during a training mission early Monday when the crash happened. File Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/U.S. Air Force

June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday identified the pilot who died after his F-15 fighter jet crashed into the North Sea this week.

Officials removed the body of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen from the water after Monday's crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. "The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,"

Allen was flying an F-15C Eagle during a training mission early Monday when the crash happened. He was the only person in the aircraft.

The plane took off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, the largest air base in Britain operated by the U.S. Air Force.

Rescue teams from the British Maritime & Coastguard Agency were sent to the crash site in the North Sea, about 85 miles off Flamborough Head in Yorkshire.

The Air Force was investigating the cause of the crash.