June 15 (UPI) -- A rally march is scheduled in Atlanta Monday following the death of Rayshard Brooks, an African-American man who was killed by a city police officer three days ago.

The event also follows weeks of protests across the United States that were spurred by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an arrest on Memorial Day.

Advertisement

Brooks, 27, died Friday after he was shot near an Atlanta fast food restaurant. Video from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation appears to show Brooks taking a stun gun from an officer, fleeing and attempting to shoot the stun gun at officers before he is shot.

The NAACP of Georgia said the march Monday will begin with a rally at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building, where speakers will call for an "end systemic racism in the criminal justice system and voter suppression in Georgia."

Scheduled speakers include Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, rap artist Jeezy and elected officials, activists and NAACP leaders.

The rally is expected to begin around 9 a.m. EDT.

The NAACP said it will call on Georgia lawmakers to repeal the state's "Citizens Arrest" and "Stand Your Ground" statutes and oppose a proposal to absolve the State Election Board of responsibility in ensuring Georgia counties are complying with federal voting laws.

Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, and other family members also plan to hold a news conference on Monday.

Sunday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner classified Brooks' death a homicide and said he died of two gunshot wounds to the back.