T-Mobile customers throughout the United States reported data and voice outages on Monday afternoon, as the company said engineers were working to address the issue. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- T-Mobile customers reported network outages throughout the United States, which other major carriers said led to disruptions in connections for their customers.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, tweeted Monday evening that data services have returned and some calls are completing but engineers are still working to fix voice and messaging issues.

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray wrote earlier.

Ray suggested that T-Mobile customers seek out alternate services such as WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc., during the outage.

Service-tracking site down Down Detector received a peak of 119,138 outage reports at about 3 p.m.

AT&T customers also logged outage reports on the site but AT&T News tweeted that its network was operating normally, suggesting users experiencing issues may be attempting to connect with T-Mobile customers experiencing outages.

"It's possible some customers are unable to reach people on other carriers networks," the company said.

Verizon issued a similar response in a statement to CNN stating that it's network was "performing well" amid the T-Mobile outages.

"We're aware that another carrier is having network issues. Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message," Verizon representative Howard Waterman said.