June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks on Monday continued sharp declines that began last week, with the Dow falling several hundred points early before it clawed back some of the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 600 points after the opening bell, but was down just about 100 points by 1 p.m. EDT.

The S&P 500 was down just a handful of points and the Nasdaq was up about 40 points.

The Dow is trying to put together a second straight day of gains. It sank 1,800 points on Thursday but rebounded Friday with a near-500 point gain.