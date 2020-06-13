June 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump planned to travel to New York on Saturday to give his first commencement address to West Point graduates, an event that will look different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and the president will speak at 10 a.m. EDT.

Leading up to Saturday's event, the military school's 1,100 or so students quarantined together in groups of about 250 for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ceremony itself will also be socially distanced, with 6 feet between each graduate at Plain Parade Field.

There will be no guests in attendance at the commencement. Friends and family will only be allowed to watch via live stream at home.