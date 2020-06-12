June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection spent some emergency funds earmarked for humanitarian aid along the U.S.-Mexico border on things like transportation and computer upgrades, according to congressional auditors.
The Government Accountability Office said in a report Thursday the money was intended for medical supplies and migrant facilities but was used by CBP for unrelated expenses including upgrades to its computer network, transportation involving boats, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes and vaccines for staffers.
The GAO review said the misspent funds came a line item of $112 million meant for "medical consumables" as part of a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill last year to address a surge of Central American families and children arriving at the U.S. border.
"For the transportation-related items CBP uses to perform its border enforcement duties and to transport individuals as part of CBP's operations, we find no nexus to consumables or medical care. Further, CBP did not provide any explanation as to how these items relate to the consumables and medical care line item appropriation," the 11-page report states.
"Therefore, we conclude that CBP violated the purpose statute ... and should adjust its accounts."
The GAO is a nonpartisan watchdog of the legislative branch that performs investigation, audit and evaluation services for Congress and is the supreme audit institution of the federal government.
GAO General Counsel Thomas Armstrong said the agency "plans to adjust its accounts for several of these obligations and should do so for any additional purpose violations by obligating the account available for the appropriate purpose."
The review was requested by Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Diane Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate judiciary committee.
CBP responded that the GAO report is a "legal opinion" rather than a formal audit and that the inconsistencies it found were "technical in nature."
"As the opinion notes, CBP charged a small subset of expenses in fiscal year 2019 to the incorrect account," the agency said. "We are working to itemize all such expenses, and correct our accounts as recommend by the GAO."
Migrants in Mexico: Journey to the U.S. border
Migrants ride an inflatable raft on the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, while a smuggler waits for their arrival in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on Thursday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants follow a smuggler after riding the inflatable raft across the river in Ciudad Hidalgo. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Cineac Kinchel, who is from Haiti, sits with his daughter Michele in Tapachula, Mexico on Thursday. They have been staying along with migrants from Africa and Haiti near the Instituto Nacional de Migración Delegación Federal en Chiapas building, hoping to apply for an exit visa. The visa would allow them to travel legally through Mexico so they can make their way to the U.S. border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants wait in line to apply for an exit visa or a regional visitor visa in front of the INM office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Ania from Angola, Mulekwa from Congo, and Lidia Maria from Angola wait in front of the INM office for their number to be called. Once their number is called, they will be able to apply for an exit visa that is valid for 20 days. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Narciso Lopez Flores sits in his store near where the migrants from Africa and Haiti have temporarily settled in Tapachula, Mexico. Lopez has been living in Tapachula for 30 years and says that he feels bad for the migrants. He believes they should be allowed to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Erica, 11, of Angola, poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she has been staying. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Mulekwa of Congo poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she lives now. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Nira and her son Eduard from Congo pose for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where they now live. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Priscilla and her son Kilembi from Angola. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Stephen waits in the motel room he shares with two other men in Tapachula, Mexico on Wednesday. Stephen traveled from his home country, Cameroon, to Mexico in hopes of getting an exit visa so he can travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and seek asylum. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI. | License Photo
Brayan Rosales Hidalgo, 34, from Honduras, holds his and his 11-year-old son Antony's INM regional visitor visa cards near a sports complex, a makeshift detention center in Mapastepec, Mexico on Tuesday. "The gangs took my house and threatened my family, so we fled," Hidalgo told UPI.
Rosales is trying to get to his brother in Tijuana, Mexico, though the regional visas are only good for four Southern Mexican states. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants from Haiti, Africa, the Middle East and Asia wait in front of the INM in Tapachula, Mexico, for their number to be called on Monday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Tension has been building because of the length of time it is taking to get the process started. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Javier Valdez holds a list of names in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants, mainly Cubans, wait in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office to discuss having the proper paperwork. Unlike Central Americans, Cuban migrants are not eligible
for regional visitor visas. Instead, they must apply for either humanitarian or exit visas if they want to continue north to the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration officials have been slow to grant Cubans visas, stranding hundreds in southern Mexico and deporting those they find without documents. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo