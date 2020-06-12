Sunlight hits the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- After its worst single-day decline since March, the bellwether blue-chip U.S. stock index reclaimed a chunk of the loss in trading Friday.

A day after falling 1,800 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 477 points or 1.9 percent by the end of day Friday. Thursday's plunge was the index's worst single-day performance since the dawn of the COVID-19 crisis three months ago.

Advertisement

The Dow initially rose more than 800 points after the opening bell Friday.

The S&P 500 was up 1.31 percent and the Nasdaq composite was up 1 percent.

Friday's surges weren't enough to overcome losses for the week, though. The Dow finished the week down 5.5 percent, the S&P 500 was down 4.7 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.3 percent -- their worst weeks since March.

Travel stocks, including airlines and cruise lines, fueled part of Friday's rebound.