Protesters demand justice in police killing of George Floyd

Protesters gather in Washington Square Park in New York City on June 9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo The protest went on as funeral services for George Floyd were held in Houston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

A pedestrian walks past a mural of George Floyd on the Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem, West Bank, on June 8. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators protest outside the American Embassy in London on June 7. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather outside the American Embassy in London on June 7. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

A protester stands on a Black Lives Matter flag during a demonstration in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters march near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 6. The sign reading "defund" suggests defunding police. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A protester puts up his fist near the new Black Lives Matter street sign in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester waves a Black Lives Matter flag near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A woman wipes tears from her eyes when she participates in a protest against racism and police violence in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A South Korean demonstrator holds up a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in downtown Seoul on June 6. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators chant slogans at a Black Lives Matter protest in Providence, R.I., on June 5. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, R.I., on June 5. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (C) speaks to the crowds at a protest in front of the Rhode Island State House on June 5. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Hundreds of people march in Brentwood, Mo., on June 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Protesters sit in the street during a march in Brentwood, Mo., on June 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians hold banners as they attend a rally to show their support for George Floyd in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally during a demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on June 4 near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 4. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 4. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Two security guards at the International Monetary Fund headquarters raise their hands in solidarity as the protesters shouted "don't shoot" as they passed by during a demonstration in Washington, D.C, on June 4. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators hold up their fists at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., on June 4. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Terrence Floyd (L) holds a memorial service for his brother George Floyd at Cadman Plaza in New York City on June 4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall holds a peace sign as Terrence Floyd holds a memorial service for George Floyd in New York City on June 4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather for the memorial service for George Floyd in New York City on June 4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters hold banners as they attend a rally to show their support for George Floyd in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 4. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Protesters jam the streets during a demonstration in San Francisco on June 3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Thousands converge at the Los Angeles civic center on June 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator holds a portrait of George Floyd in Los Angeles on June 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kenny Sway entertains the crowd of protesters as they rally during a demonstration in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A protester places a flower at the base of a police shield in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters sit on the pavement with their arms raised in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A protester participates in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a photo of Michael Brown Jr., another victim of police brutality, while protesting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester participates in the rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer takes a knee in solidarity with protesters during a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally near the White House on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser visits a rally near the White House on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Protestors gather peacefully in front of the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A peace vigil is held a St. John's Church near the White House on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

British demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in London's Parliament Square on June 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

British demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in London's Parliament Square on June 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

A man walks past police officers with an American flag during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles on June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A woman faces off with police officers during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers gather in Times Square for the 7 p.m. daily "Thank You Hour" to honor essential medical workers and to protest on Blackout Tuesday in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers kneel in Times Square in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The spire at the top of One World Trade Center is dark for Blackout Tuesday as police officers in riot gear stop protesters from entering Manhattan in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A marcher holds a sign up to a newly constructed fence in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Park Police stand guard in front of the White House during a demonstration in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds up his hands in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Marchers gather near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Workers clean broken glass from a window at a Kmart store after a long night of unrest in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

An American flag with a portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest outside the federal building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore police officers kneel in solidarity with protesters at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Responding to a request to protect black demonstrators, white demonstrators form a perimeter at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators march on the streets of Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator marches in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Protesters march to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sticky notes with the wishes of protesters have been left on the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge through tear gas at protesters near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A man is detained by bicycle-mounted police near the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White Hous on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators hold their hands up in front of the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Police speak to employees inside the shattered glass front of the Dolce & Gabbana clothing store in New York City on June 1. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.. | License Photo

A pedestrian runs past graffiti on the Decatur House near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator takes a knee in front of a police line during a protest march in Washington, D.C.,on May 31. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Medical personnel from Massachusetts General Hospital hold signs at a rally in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (R) joins protesters in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

A protester is comforted after being hit in the head by a police officer's rubber bullet in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protests in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters raise their hands in a standoff against police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters gather before clashing with New York police on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

A protester faces police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

A protester yells at police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks explode on a group of police officers in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

A police car burns in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Police hold an intersection as demonstrations and rioting continues in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A New York Police Department officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Protesters barricade Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh following a peaceful demonstration on May 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Protesters demonstrating against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris, during protests May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., take to the streets on May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child in New York City watch from a distance as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters hold up a large sign with George Floyd's name written across it May 29 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters march past a Manhattan courthouse on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers during demonstrations in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo