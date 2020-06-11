Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday. The committee authorized Graham to issue subpoenas to more than 50 former Obama administration officials. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized Chairman Lindsey Graham to issue more than 50 subpoenas to former Obama administration officials as part of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan -- all fierce critics of Trump -- were part of the subpoena trove.

Trump, who long believed the Russia investigation was meant to derail his election, had suggested such an investigation since he's been in office.

"We need to look long and hard how the Muller investigation went off the rails," said Graham, R-S.C.

Democrats pushed back, saying the origins of the Mueller investigation were already investigated by the Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz and he ruled that the probe was justified. They said the committee should be focusing on police reforms in light of the George Floyd death last month.