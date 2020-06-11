Multiple officers were injured in a shootout following a manhunt for, 26-year-old Mason Lira, who was killed by police Thursday after shooting and injuring an officer a day earlier. Photo courtesy San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

June 11 (UPI) -- Police in California said Thursday that several officers were wounded in a shootout that killed a man suspected of injuring an officer in a shooting a day earlier.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 26-year-old Mason Lira, was shot by officers and pronounced dead at the scene after injuring an officer stationed in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road in Paso Robles in an effort to keep him from evading police.

The injured officer was removed from the scene and Lira later opened fire, injuring two other officers who arrived to search the area for him. They were also evacuated and transported to local hospitals for treatment and are in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Officers then continued to search for Lira, who had been hiding in a riverbed and shot and killed him as he attempted to flee.

Lira was in possession of two handguns believed to have been stolen in a burglary in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Authorities launched the manhunt for Lira after Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, was shot in the face after a man opened fire outside a Paso Robles police station.

The sheriff's office on Thursday said Dreyfus was in "guarded" condition.

After the shooting, police found the body of a 58-year-old man who had been shot in the head at close proximity. Investigators believe the incidents are related.