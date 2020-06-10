Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, adjusts his mask which features the likeness of his brother before a House judiciary committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Philonise Floyd told House lawmakers Wednesday that it's their responsibility to ensure the death of his brother last month results in meaningful reforms to policing in the United States.

George Floyd's brother, one of 12 witnesses who appeared before the House judiciary committee for an oversight hearing on "policing practices and law enforcement accountability," pleaded with lawmakers to end police brutality.

"It is on you to make sure [George Floyd's] death isn't in vain."

Philonise Floyd was emotional in his testimony about his older brother, who he called by his middle name, Perry.

"Perry, look at what you did, big brother. You're changing the world," he said. "Thank you for everything, for taking care of us when you were on Earth and for taking care of all of us now.

"I hope you found mama and can rest in peace and power."

George Floyd was buried in his hometown of Houston on Tuesday, next to his mother. He died May 25 following an arrest by Minneapolis police officers, an event that spurred mass protests worldwide against police brutality. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge and three others are being charged as accomplices.

Wednesday's hearing is the first for House Democrats' Justice in Policing Act, which was unveiled Monday and proposes a series of federal reforms, including a ban on police chokeholds, a national database to track police misconduct and bars some "no-knock" warrants.

Panel Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing by saying the legislative efforts aren't an indictment of all police officers. He said the bill attempts to fix "a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive solution."

Also appearing at Wednesday's hearing is family attorney Ben Crump, who's represented other families of black Americans who died under controversial circumstances, including Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.

Democrats also invited NCAAP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who serves as president of the Major City Chiefs Association, to testify.

Panel Republicans invited three witnesses, including former congressional candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother, a Federal Protective Services officer, was killed during protests in Oakland, Calif. GOP lawmakers also called Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative media commentator.

Senate Republicans have proposed an alternative to the Democratic bill that calls for 10 reforms, including mandatory reporting of uses of force that result in death or serious injury and creating a FBI data collection system.