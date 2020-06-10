A memorial to Floyd George can be seen at the entrance of the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020. His death sparked demonstrations globally to combat racism and legislation in Congress for reforms. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Floyd family arrive at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, for the funeral of George Floyd who was killed by police in Minnesota last month. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Pallbearers take the casket of George Floyd from The Fountain of Praise church after his funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Singer Ne-Yo performs a song during George Floyd's funeral in Houston. Pool photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks during the service. Pool photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Brothers Rodney and Philonise Floyd stand up and react as Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
LaTonya Floyd (L) speaks during the funeral for her brother. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
A family member raises her fist while other relatives speak during the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Al Green speaks at the service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
A mourner raises her hand during the funeral services. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
The Floyd family attends the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Floyd's daughter Gianna (L) sits with her mother, Roxie Washington, at the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Zsa Zsa Floyd (L), the sister of George Floyd, embraces her sister LaTonya Floyd during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president, speaks via video link at the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Actor Channing Tatum (L), sits with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral service for George Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
George Floyd's brothers listen during the funeral services. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Al Green (L) and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner watch the family enter the sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Mourners take pause during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, pauses at the casket during Tuesday's funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Floyd's family prepares to enter the church. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, enters the church for his father's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Mourners wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) prepares to lead Floyd's family into the church sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Representative Al Green arrives at the funeral of George Floyd Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks to the press prior to the funeral of George Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Floyd's body arrives at the church for funeral services. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The Hearse carrying the body of George Floyd to Houston Memorial Gardens passes the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A guest holds up a sign with an image of George Floyd bearing the phrase "I Can't Breathe." Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Sheila Jackson from Tallahassee, Florida douses herself with water to combat the heat oustide of the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Mourners kneel in prayer in front of a makeshift memorial at the church before Tuesday's funeral. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The casket is polished before the funeral on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for Tuesday's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Mourners participate in a candle-light vigil at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Mourners hold candles at the vigil. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church, where he will deliver a euology during Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A mourner sings a hymn as she pays her respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Mourners lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the church as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Floyd's casket is removed after a public visitation at the church. After Tuesday's funeral, the casket will be taken by horse- drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video holding his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes before he died. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Mourners wait to visit the casket during a public visitation. Pool photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects during the public visitation. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
The Sherrof family of Houston wearing matching shirts reading "I can't breathe" line up with mourners to pay respects to Floyd on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Mourners line up to pay respects to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The six-hour visitation period is open to public but face masks and gloves are required over coronavirus concerns. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Mourners wear face masks as they wait in line to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service on Tuesday. He also spoke at an earlier service in Minneapolis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas speaks to the media after paying his respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Mourners wear t-shirts with Floyd's likeness as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Floyd's casket arrives at the church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
On Thursday in New York, civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall puts his hand in the air while Terrence Floyd holds a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd, in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Protesters and mourners gather at the memorial service in New York City . Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Protesters comfort each other at the memorial service in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo