Philonise Floyd speaks at the funeral Tuesday for his brother George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. He will testify in Congress on Wednesday. Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI/Pool | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, is scheduled to appear in Congress Wednesday to testify at a hearing about the need for police reforms in the United States.

Philonise Floyd is one of 12 witnesses set to appear before the House judiciary committee for an oversight hearing on "policing practices and law enforcement accountability" -- the first congressional after George Floyd's controversial death last month.

Others scheduled to appear are a family attorney, law enforcement experts, civil rights advocates and the sister of a slain officer.

Philonese Floyd is expected to talk about his brother's death on May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers, which spawned mass protests worldwide opposing police brutality. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge and three others are being charged as accomplices.

The hearing is the first for House Democrats' Justice in Policing Act, which proposes a series of federal reforms, which include banning police chokeholds, establishes a national database to track police misconduct and prohibits some kinds of "no-knock" warrants.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. EDT.

Family attorney Ben Crump has represented other families of black Americans who died in controversial circumstances, including relatives of

Democrats also invited NCAAP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who serves as president of the Major City Chiefs Association, to testify.

Panel Republicans invited three witnesses, including former congressional candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother, a Federal Protective Services officer, was killed during protests in Oakland, Calif. GOP lawmakers also called Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative media commentator.

Senate Republicans have proposed an alternative to the Democratic bill that calls for 10 reforms, including mandatory reporting of uses of force that result in death or serious injury and creating a FBI data collection system.

