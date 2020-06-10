Voters wait to cast ballots in DeKalb County, Ga., on Tuesday in the state's primary election. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Election officials in Georgia are still trying to determine some winners of Tuesday's primary after voting went late into the night and problems made polling difficult.

Voting locations closed more than two hours late, there were long lines at polling stations and trouble emerged with some voting machines during the twice-delayed election.

Problems were prevalent in the Atlanta area, including DeKalb County northeast of the city. Some congressional, state and local races remained uncalled Wednesday due to the delays.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. John Lewis and Republican candidates Karen Handel and Rich McCormick won their contests, but there will be at least five runoff elections in Georgia's congressional races.

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is trying to avoid a runoff. By early Wednesday, he'd won 49 percent of votes. Candidates need to earn 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

Officials said the problems were facilitated by a large turnout, new machines, untrained poll workers and busy "mega polling locations" that featured COVID-19 safety precautions. State officials said many traditional voting sites were not suitable this year.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called the situation "unacceptable" and promised an investigation "to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."

Democrats said they received "countless" reports of voting difficulties in "every corner of the state."

Raffensperger aide Gabriel Sterling blamed individual counties.

"We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment," he said. 'While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership."