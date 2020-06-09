The Nasdaq Composite reached 10,000 points for the first time before falling slightly to end the day, while the Dow Jones ended with losses for the first time in June. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite reached a record high, fueled by rising tech stocks, while the other two major U.S. indexes snapped winning streaks with slight losses on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq climbed 29 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 9,953.75 points after reaching 10,000 earlier in the session.

After recent declines, tech stocks soared on Tuesday helping to propel the Nasdaq to its record high. Netflix stock gained 3.47 percent, Apple grew 3.16 percent, Facebook increased 3.14 percent, Amazon stock climbed 3.04 percent and Alphabet was up 0.28 percent.

However, after nearly three weeks of gains, blue chip U.S. stocks finally took a sizable hit in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 300 points, or 1.09 percent. The Dow has made substantial gains since Memorial Day and hasn't closed with any loss since May 28.

The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 25 points, or 0.78 percent.

Airline and cruise line stocks contributed to the losses Tuesday, giving back some of the gains they have recorded over the past week. United Airlines stock fell 8.32 percent, Delta stock dropped 7.57 percent, Carnival declined 7.51 percent and Royal Caribbean slid 6.94 percent.

Tuesday's declines came after all three markets closed up at least 1 percent on Monday.