June 9 (UPI) -- Although former Vice President Joe Biden has effectively clinched the Democratic Party presidential nomination, Georgia and West Virginia will stage their primaries on Tuesday.

Both states are holding the contests weeks after they were originally scheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia, which will award 105 total delegates in the vote, was originally scheduled to stage its primary on March 24 and then May 19 before finally being moved to June 9. West Virginia's contest, which will award 28 delegates, was first scheduled for May 12.

Georgia officials said a record 1.2 million ballots have already been received by mail. The ballots include the Democratic primary and candidates for Congress.

"This election day will look different," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "There will be lines. Voters will be interacting with a whole new system. Results will be slower. Things would be better if it weren't for this pandemic, but it is what it is."

Georgia officials said there will be distancing rules for those voting in person Tuesday that will keep people 6 feet apart and limit the number allowed at polling locations. Because not all Georgia precincts will be open, the state has designated "mega polling locations."

In West Virginia, nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have been received, officials said. In 2016, that figure was 6,700.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is also fighting to keep his seat in a field of eight Republican contenders, including former state Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher and former delegate Mike Folk. There are also six Democratic candidates.

"Usually the incumbent is not challenged," said Robert Rupp, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College. "This is history. The incumbent's being seriously challenged."

Like Georgia, West Virginia voters will be restricted by distancing rules to cast ballots in person.

Biden needs 1,991 Democratic delegates at this summer's national convention to receive the party's nomination. While the delegates aren't formally pledged until then, Biden surpassed the threshold on Friday.

Both states will also stage their Republican Party primaries on Tuesday, although President Donald Trump is a lock to win both. Trump carried both West Virginia and Georgia in the 2016 election.