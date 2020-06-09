A woman casts a ballot on June 2 during the Democratic Party's presidential primary election in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina go to the polls Tuesday in elections delayed by the coronavirus pandemic as those in Nevada close out a mail-in primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has effectively clinched the Democratic Party presidential nomination, as has Donald Trump for the GOP, after primary elections in other states. But Tuesday's ballots also include congressional, state and local races.

Georgia officials said a record 1.2 million ballots have been received by mail. The ballots include the Democratic primary and candidates for Congress.

New safety practices are in effect for in-person voting.

"This election day will look different," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "There will be lines. Voters will be interacting with a whole new system. Results will be slower. Things would be better if it weren't for this pandemic, but it is what it is."

Georgia officials said there will be distancing rules for those voting in person Tuesday that will keep people 6 feet apart and limit the number allowed at polling locations. Because not all Georgia precincts will be open, the state has designated "mega polling locations."

The same goes for West Virginia, where nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have been received, officials said. In 2016, that figure was 6,700.

Gov. Jim Justice is fighting to keep his seat in a field of eight Republican contenders, including former state Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher and former delegate Mike Folk. There are also six Democratic candidates.

"Usually the incumbent is not challenged," said Robert Rupp, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College. "This is history. The incumbent's being seriously challenged."

In South Carolina, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham faces three challengers seeking to block his fourth term.

In Nevada, Tuesday marks the end of an election conducted completely by mail. Republicans and Democrats made their presidential selections earlier this year through the caucus process. Tuesday's vote will decide a slate of local races.

Biden needs 1,991 Democratic delegates at this summer's national convention to receive the party's nomination. While the delegates aren't formally pledged until then, Biden surpassed the threshold on Friday.