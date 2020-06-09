The Sherrof family wait in line to pay respects to George Floyd on Monday at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas. Floyd's private funeral will be held Tuesday in Houston, his hometown. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- George Floyd, the man whose death two weeks ago spurred a national civil rights movement unlike any the nation has seen in decades, will be buried during a private funeral service Tuesday in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day during an attempted arrest by Minneapolis police officers who'd responded to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill at an area store. The police killing of an African American, which was captured on video, set off outcry and backlash nationwide and spawned mass protests in just about every major U.S. city that are still going.

Advertisement

Memorial services were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and North Carolina last week. Monday, there was a public visitation period for Floyd at a Houston church.

Tuesday's funeral, which begins at 11 a.m. CDT, is private for those in attendance but the event will be livestreamed and broadcast by Houston and national media.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver Floyd's eulogy at the service, which will be held at the Fountains of Praise Church.

Following the funeral service, Floyd's body will be taken by horse drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. A contingent of Houston police will escort the funeral procession.

Thousands of mourners -- including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott -- gathered at the church for the public visitation on Monday to honor Floyd's life.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with Floyd's family on Monday at a Houston restaurant, family attorney Ben Crump wrote in a Twitter post.

Aides said Biden recorded a video message that will be played during Floyd's service Tuesday.

RELATED House Democrats unveil reform bill against police misconduct

"These disparities have plagued our nation for far too long," Biden tweeted. "It's time we rebuild our country upon more just and equal foundations -- and finally close race-based wealth and income gaps.

"American history isn't a fairy tale with a guaranteed happy ending. But we have the power to write the future we want for this nation. Don't let anyone tell you differently."

Four former Minneapolis officers have been charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee down onto Floyd's neck for several minutes during the arrest, which an autopsy said asphyxiated him. Chauvin faces a charge of second-degree murder and the other three are charged as accomplices.

Chauvin made his first court appearance via video link on Monday, exactly two weeks after Floyd's death. Hennepin County District Court Judge Jeannice Reding raised his conditional bail from $750,000 to $1 million and his unconditional bail from $1 million to $1.25 million.