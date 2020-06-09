Protesters comfort each other at the memorial service in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters and mourners gather at the memorial service in New York City . Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

On Thursday in New York, civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall puts his hand in the air while Terrence Floyd holds a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd, in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Mourners wear t-shirts with Floyd's likeness as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas speaks to the media after paying his respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service on Tuesday. He also spoke at an earlier service in Minneapolis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners wear face masks as they wait in line to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The six-hour visitation period is open to public but face masks and gloves are required over coronavirus concerns. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners line up to pay respects to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Sherrof family of Houston wearing matching shirts reading "I can't breathe" line up with mourners to pay respects to Floyd on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects during the public visitation. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video holding his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes before he died. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Floyd's casket is removed after a public visitation at the church. After Tuesday's funeral, the casket will be taken by horse- drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the church as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A mourner sings a hymn as she pays her respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church, where he will deliver a euology during Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners participate in a candle-light vigil at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for Tuesday's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

The casket is polished before the funeral on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Mourners kneel in prayer in front of a makeshift memorial at the church before Tuesday's funeral. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) prepares to lead Floyd's family into the church sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, pauses at the casket during Tuesday's funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Rep. Al Green (L) and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner watch the family enter the sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Actor Channing Tatum (L), sits with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral service for George Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president, speaks via video link at the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Zsa Zsa Floyd (L), the sister of George Floyd, embraces her sister LaTonya Floyd during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Floyd's daughter Gianna (L) sits with her mother, Roxie Washington, at the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

A family member raises her fist while other relatives speak during the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

LaTonya Floyd (L) speaks during the funeral for her brother. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

George Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd (L) speaks Tuesday during the funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- A funeral service for George Floyd, whose death has spurred a global movement against police brutality, began Tuesday with six men bearing his gold casket into a church in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers responding to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill at a store. Video captured a white officer kneeling on the neck of the unarmed black man for nearly 9 minutes before he died, setting off protests around the world.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, addressed mourners at Floyd's funeral, callling for the creation of a federal Department of Reconciliation to atone for historic and systemic racism against African Americans.

"We have got to have reconciliation. This country has not reconciled its differences with us," Green said. "We survived slavery, but we didn't reconcile. We survived segregation, but we didn't reconcile.

"It's time for a Department of Reconciliation in the highest land, the highest office," he added. "It's time to have someone who's going to make it his business to seek reconciliation for black people in the United States of America every day of his life."

A video of remarks by former Vice President Joe Biden was shown during the service. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.Memorial services were held earlier for Floyd in Minneapolis, New York and North Carolina last week. On Monday, thousands of mourners lined up for a public visitation at the Fountains of Praise Church in Houston.

Tuesday's funeral is private, but is being broadcast and live streamed. Following the service, Floyd's body will be taken by horse-drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

A contingent of Houston police will escort the funeral procession.

A vigil was planned for Tuesday night at First Christian Church in Houston.

"We invite the Houston community to join us outside to honor the life of George Floyd and all the other Black lives lost due to injustice," church leaders wrote in a Facebook post.

A similar vigil was held Monday at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, where he starred in football and helped win the Texas state championship in 1992. Hundreds attended the candlelight event, including former teammates, alumni and members of the Floyd family.

Four former Minneapolis officers have been charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, who was seen on the video pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck, which an autopsy concluded asphyxiated him. Chauvin faces a charge of second-degree murder. Three other officers are charged as accomplices. All four have been fired from the police department.

Chauvin made his first court appearance via video link on Monday. Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding raised his conditional bail from $750,000 to $1 million and his unconditional bail from $1 million to $1.25 million.