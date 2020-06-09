The Dow was on track early Tuesday to close with its first loss of June and the first since May 28. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- After nearly three weeks of gains, blue chip U.S. stocks finally took a sizable hit in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points after the opening bell Tuesday before clawing back some of the losses. By 1 p.m., the index was down 190 points.

The Dow has made substantial gains since Memorial Day and hasn't closed with any loss since May 28.

The S&P 500 was down about 20 points early Tuesday afternoon and the Nasdaq composite was up about 50 points.

Airline and cruise line stocks contributed to the losses Tuesday, giving back some of the gains they have recorded over the past week. Tech stocks like Amazon and Apple performed well in early trading.