A Boeing 737 Max 10 is seen at Le Bourget near Paris, France, on June 19, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Aviation giant Boeing said Tuesday more than a dozen orders for its 737 Max airliner, which remains grounded worldwide, were canceled last month.

The company said 14 orders for the 737 Max were canceled in May. The airliner was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes overseas, and Boeing and federal regulators have not yet announced the planes have been fixed to return to the skies.

Advertisement

Boeing said the canceled orders had come from plane-rental companies.

The company also said it lost orders last month for four wide-body aircraft -- and gained nine orders for freighter aircraft.

Cancellations in May were fewer than the number in recent months. In February, there were 46 canceled orders, followed by 150 in March and 108 in April.

Boeing said recently it plans to eliminate 16,000 jobs due to depressed travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.