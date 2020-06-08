The Dow gained more than 300 points by early Monday afternoon, following Friday's climb of more than 800 points. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks began the week in positive territory in early trading on Wall Street Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by more than 300 points by 2 p.m. The S&P 500 was up more than 20 points and the Nasdaq composite had risen 70.

Stocks climbed despite a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the official U.S. gauge, that the domestic economy entered a recession in February.

Wall Street continues a streak of growth over the past three weeks that has coincided with progress in reopening state economies following weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, the Dow soared by more than 800 points after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 2 1/2 million jobs in the month of May. Experts had predicted as many as 8 million jobs lost for the month.