Tropical storm Cristobal struck the Gulf Coast on Sunday night, but will cause rain and flooding through the Midwest this week, the National Weather Service said. Photo by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

June 8 (UPI) -- Tropical storm Cristobal moved through the Louisiana Gulf region Monday and is expected to gain intensity when it meets another storm in the Midwest, causing winds up to 70 mph and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Cristobal on Monday to a tropical depression, but the agency warned that storm surge would continue across the Gulf Coast with possible flooding inland.

The National Weather Service predicted heavy rainfall associated with Cristobal will affect the Mississippi Valley on Monday night and Tuesday. Flash floods watches are in effect from the Gulf Coast into southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

"The storm will continue to bring a very large region of dangerous weather from the Central Gulf Coast, northward through the Mississippi Valley, Lower Ohio Valley and into the Upper Great Lakes," the agency said.

Heavy rain from the tropical storm could make its way all the way to Canada, the weather service said.

In Bayou Lacombe, La., two missing boaters sought by the Coast Guard were found Monday at a campground 50 miles away from where their 20-foot skiff went missing.

Ted Roach, 35, and Jennifer Ligoni, 31, said they survived the storm by clinging to a single life vest overnight after their boat sunk in a deepwater straight.

Earlier, several Louisiana parishes evacuated residents Sunday and a hurricane-associated tornado hit Orlando on Saturday night, damaging more than a dozen homes.

Some of the heaviest rainfall hit the northern Florida panhandle, about 400 miles east of the hurricane's landing spot. More than 12 inches of rain fell in Pensacola, and waves were measured between 14 and 16 feet high Sunday.