An MTA worker cleans a subway car at the Coney Island Stop in New York City on May 6. The city began the first stage of its reopening plan on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- After months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York City on Monday entered the first phase of its plan to lift all major COVID-19-related restrictions.

The plan allows for non-essential retailers to reopen with curbside or in-store pickup, and permits operations in construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting to resume.

The reopening allows about 400,000 people to return to work and tens of thousands of construction projects will be revived.

"The beginning of Phase One, the restart of the city, the restart of our economy, the restart of people's livelihoods," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

As part of the reopening plan, transit authorities will also begin service for subway trains and resume regular weekday/closed school service in Brooklyn, the Bronx Queens and Staten Island. Also, buses in Manhattan will be allowed to return to 75 percent service.

De Blasio said Monday's reopening is "a very important day in the history of this city" and added that ongoing mass protests over the police involved-killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis wouldn't delay the process.

"That is what you've achieved together, that's another way we're going to move forward in this city," he said Sunday.

De Blasio said Monday's milestone is one that "every New Yorker should celebrate."

The mayor said there had been 72 new hospitalizations for suspected coronavirus cases, a fraction of the figure the city was reporting in March and April. More than 300 remain in intensive care units and about 4 percent of the city is currently testing positive for COVID-19, he said.

The changes Monday, however, do not apply to New York City restaurants. Patrons are allowed only to pick up takeout orders, but de Blasio said permitting outdoor dining is planned for Phase 2.

Street fairs and other large events will also remain banned.

"That's hard to achieve if we're really going to keep a lid on this disease," de Blasio said.

The state of New York has the highest death toll in the nation (24,200) and the highest U.S. case total (378,000), state health officials say. New York City reports 17,100 deaths and almost 204,000 cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last month Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier would all be permitted to enter Phase 2 of the reopening plan that allows office-based workers, real estate services, barbershops and in-store retail shopping to reopen.

Sunday, de Blasio said New York City is likely weeks away from catching up to the other parts of the state in the recovery process, but kept open the possibility it could move forward more quickly if it meets necessary metrics.

"According to the official chart of the state, it could be as little as two weeks until we get to Phase 2. I want to keep expectations a little lower than that," he said. "Think about the beginning of July as the target. I think that is a safer, smarter way to think about it."