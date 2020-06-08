Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del., on March 12. Biden won the Virgin Islands caucus on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden captured 91 percent of votes in the Virgin Islands caucuses Saturday to capture the Democratic nomination in that U.S. territory, expanding his delegate lead two months before the Democratic National Convention.

Last week, Biden surpassed the 1,991 pledged delegate threshold he needs to capture the Democratic Party's presidential nomination after sweeping seven state primaries Tuesday.

In the Virgin Islands, Biden won 502 of the Democratic delegates for 91.2 percent. Bernie Sanders came in second with 28 votes for 5.1 percent and 20 caucus members were non-committed.

"This achievement is very personal for us as St. Croix is Joe Biden's sanctuary," said Carole Burke, the Virgin Islands Democratic National Committee chairwoman. "While our caucus comes on the heels of Biden securing the presidential nominee, our role is pivotal. We will serve as the anchor, yet we will help to set the compass of this historic moment."

Georgia and West Virginia will hold their presidential primaries on Tuesday while Kentucky and New York will conduct their primaries June 23.