A judge on Monday raised former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's bail in the killing of George Floyd from $750,000 to $1 million and his unconditional bail from $1 million to $1.25 million. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Bail for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was increased by $250,000 on Monday as he faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of George Floyd.

District Court Judge Jeannice Reding raised Chauvin's conditional bail from $750,000 to $1 million and his unconditional bail from $1 million to $1.25 million as he appeared in Hennepin County court via video conferencing for the first time since his arrest.

Advertisement

The bail conditions would require that Chauvin surrender any firearms and license to carry, not work in law enforcement or security and not have any contact with Floyd's family in addition to abiding by the law, remaining in Minnesota under court supervision and signing a waiver of extradition upon his release from prison.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank said the "severity of the charges" and strength of public opinion against Chauvin made him more likely to pose a flight risk.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson did not object to the requirements and requested a hearing in the case be set for June 29.

Chauvin did not enter a plea at Monday's hearing.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis authorities escalated the charges against Chauvin from third-degree murder to second-degree murder and arrested three other officers present at the scene on charges of aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree.

Video of the police interactions showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes as he called out that he couldn't breathe.