Protesters gather at the Lincoln Memorial when they participate in a rally against racism and police violence in Washington, DC on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters hold a Black Lives Matter flag when they participate in a protest against racism and police violence in Washington, DC on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Marchers with the Voice of Wisdom Caravan for Justice and Love, begin their walk to Fountain Park, in St. Louis on Saturday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally during demonstrations against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Security personnel atop the White House look on as protesters demonstrate on 16th street as they participate in a rally against racism and police violence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally during demonstrations against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Federal and local leaders on Sunday began to ease restrictions and deployment of military forces in response to nationwide protests sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd that continued over the weekend.

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that he had ordered the National Guard to withdraw from Washington, D.C., but warned that they can "quickly return" if demonstrations once again escalate.

Advertisement

The National Guard on Saturday said that more than 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 11 states and Washington, D.C., were manning traffic control points and aid stations in the nation's capital.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser shared a letter to Trump dated Thursday calling for the president to withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from the city in addition to similar letters to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, calling on them to remove their National Guard forces from the area.

RELATED Hundreds gather at George Floyd memorial service in North Carolina

Earlier in the week, Trump called for all U.S. governors to deploy the National Guard in response to the protests.

Trump also faced criticism from Bowser as well as prominent Democrats and military officials after he threatened to deploy the military against protesters and federal law enfocement forcefully cleared protesters near the White House to allow him to pose for photos at St. John's Episcopal Church. Pentagon adviser James Miller also moved to resign in protest over Defense Secretary Mike Esper's involvement in the decision.

Colin Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W. Bush and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, on Sunday told CNN's State of the Union he believes that Trump has "drifted away" from the Constitution, praising military officials for their criticism of Trump's policies.

"We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution," said Powell.

Powell also declared he plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, saying he is very close to him "on a social matter and on a political matter" adding he believes Trump has not been an effective president and accusing him of lying "all the time"

Trump responded to Powell's comments on Twitter describing him as a "real stiff" and criticizing his involvement in the United States entering war against Iraq during the Bush administration.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that the city was lifting its curfew which had previously been planned to be implemented from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

The decision followed a legal threat against extending the curfew from the New York American Civil Liberties Union and New York Police Department Commissioner Dermont Shea saying curfews were nott effective during an appearance on NBC's Today show.

"The problem is, people need to listen to a curfew and that's not going to happen first and foremost. If people think it will they don't understand what's going on," Shea said.

During a news conference Sunday, de Blasio also said two NYPD officers have been suspended without pay and will face further disciplinary actions for harming protesters during the demonstrations. One officer was accused of shoving a woman to the ground while the other allegedly pulled down a protester's face covering and sprayed the person with pepper spray.