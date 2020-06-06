June 6 (UPI) -- The Army has confirmed that a man found dead this week with his wife and four children in their San Antonio home was a soldier assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, was found dead in his home along with his 36-year-old wife and four children, the oldest of whom was 4.

Harless had been working from home but did not check in with his employer Thursday morning, prompting the employer to contact police to request a welfare check.

Upon arrival police found a "cryptic note" with military jargon and a powerful chemical smell, prompting them to investigate the area with a drone and to evacuate nearby residences.

They found the family dead in a car in the garage, along with two cats.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Thursday that the incident "was not an accident" and that the deaths appeared to be the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Harless served with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, according to a statement from the unit, but the Army has not released information about his rank or other details of his career.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased," brigade spokeswoman Monica Yoas said in a statement.

The Army said the case is under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Command.