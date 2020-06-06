June 6 (UPI) -- Several Louisiana parishes issued evacuation orders Saturday several tornado warnings as residents anticipated the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall Sunday night.

Cristobal, the third named storm of this year's hurricane season, sustained winds of 50 miles per hour Saturday night and forecasters said it would build up strength as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico.

St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines and Lafourche parishes all issued evacuation orders Saturday, and in Jefferson parish, residents were bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm in case of heavy rainfall.

In central Florida, a tornado associated with Cristobal was seen over downtown Orlando Saturday night, just missing a group of protesters at Lake Eola.

Several counties in the area issued tornado warnings linked with the storm, all of which expired by 8:30 p.m. EDT.