June 6 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners lined up Saturday in Hoke County, N.C., to mourn North Carolina-native George Floyd.

The memorial, consisting of a public viewing and private family service, was held in Raeford.

An estimated 500 people lined up to view Floyd's casket 20 at a time. Some crowded near the church's door, some sobbing, others shouting "Black power!" and "George Floyd!"

Some of Floyd's family members, including his sister, Bridgette Floyd, a Hoke County resident, still call North Carolina home.

Though Floyd spent most of his time in Houston, he was born in Fayetteville, N.C., 22 miles east of the Cape Fear Conference B, a religious center where the memorial was held.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in Floyd's honor.

The service is the second memorial since Floyd, 46, an African-American security guard and community leader, who died as a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

His and other police-involved killings -- which have disproportionately impacted black people in the United States -- have sparked 12 days of protests against police brutality across the globe.

All four officers involved in Floyd's death -- including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- have been fired, charged and jailed.

Chauvin's charge was recently upgraded from third-degree to second-degree murder. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"It reminded me of the 60s," Barbara Clark said regarding the outrage while waiting in line to pay her respects at the memorial. "It reminded me of when I was in California for the riots in '92. Always flashing back to the same thing. Black men getting murdered."

The sheriff's office expected 30,000 to 40,000 people to pay their respects throughout the day.

On Monday, a public viewing will be held in Houston, where Floyd grew up and lived most of his life.

The first service, praising him as a "powerful man," in the fight against injustice was held Thursday in Minneapolis.