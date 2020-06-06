June 6 (UPI) -- A large fire destroyed a 600,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Southern California, local officials said.

The fire broke out early Friday while 100 people were working inside in the warehouse in the Redlands.

Advertisement

City spokesman Carl Baker told the Redlands Daily Facts newspaper that all people got out of the building safely.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, but they expect the building to smolder for days. The building was a total loss.

"It went up really fast, and the whole building was involved," Baker said, adding that the damage was estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The large blaze caused officials to temporarily shut down nearby 10 Freeway.

"We are glad everyone is safe, and thankful for the efforts of the local firefighters and first responders," Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards said.