Harry's Bar and Restaurant in Washington, D.C., is open for business on May 29 after the first stage of a reopening plan began in the nation's capital. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy gained 2.5 million jobs during the month of May, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report -- a major surprise to economists and the first labor increase since February.

The report also said U.S. unemployment declined to 13.3 percent. The figure represents the largest month-to-month increase since the 1930s.

Many analysts expected about 7.3 million job losses in May, following a record decline of more than 20 million in April.

"These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it," the department said.

"In May, employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade. By contrast, employment in government continued to decline sharply."

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures soared by more than 600 points after the report's release.

Economists had prepared for potentially historic lows in Friday's report. Estimates had projected May's official unemployment rate would climb from 14.7 percent to 19.5 percent, with experts saying the true rate -- when accounting for workers who consider themselves "employed but absent" from work during COVID-19 business shutdowns -- is likely approaching 25 percent.

Instead, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate declined by 1.4 percent for the month.

"Really big jobs report," President Donald Trump said, adding that he would hold a news conference at the White House Friday morning to discuss the improvement.

An official unemployment rate of nearly 20 percent would have been the highest since the Great Depression, when the rate is estimated to have peaked at an all-time high of 25 percent in 1933.

The May employment report, however, could be somewhat misleading. It is based on surveys done in the second week of the month just as some states were beginning to reopen their economies, and may not reflect all job gains made in the final two weeks.

"Although unemployment may rise in the months ahead, it should drift down slowly but still be in the double digits entering 2021," J.P. Morgan analysts said in an economic update this week.

ADP and Moody's Analytics reported Wednesday that U.S. companies cut only 2.7 million jobs last month, substantially under expectations. The private report from ADP and Moody's, however, has often differed significantly from Labor Department figures.

Almost 90 percent of those losing their jobs in April told surveyors they believed their situations were only temporary, and economists were closely watching the new report to assess how many of those job losses continued into May.