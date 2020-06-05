President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 29. The president will make his first official visit to Maine on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Maine Friday for the first time since he took office more than three years ago, where he will visit a medical manufacturing plant.

Trump will travel to Guilford to tour Puritan Medical Products, one of the world's largest manufacturers of medical swabs that are used to test for COVID-19.

Friday's visit will be the fourth time Trump has visited a manufacturing plant that produces supplies geared to fight the coronavirus pandemic, following similar trips to facilities in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona.

Trump is set to arrive in Bangor, Maine, about 2 p.m. EDT and will participate in a roundtable discussion at the airport with commercial fisheries stakeholders.

Trump's visit is expected to be met with some protest in Maine opposing police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minnesota. The president has already seen substantial demonstrations near the White House in Washington and has threatened to send military forces to states that don't control violent activists.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has expressed concern that Trump's visit could cause security problems and called on the president to abandon "divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people."

"In a time of racial tensions, in a time of high unemployment and in an economy devastated by an unprecedented virus, what we need now is leadership," she added.

Maine is one of just 10 states that Trump has not yet visited officially as president since his inauguration in January 2017. The other states include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island.