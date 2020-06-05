Activists rally during a demonstration Thursday against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis City Council will vote Friday on a measure that proposes immediate changes to the city's police force in response to the death of George Floyd and national civil unrest.

The council will meet for an emergency session and receive an update from the Minnesota Department of Civil Rights about its investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The department began a comprehensive investigation of the MPD this week on orders from Gov. Tim Walz.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety," Council President Lisa Bender tweeted Thursday.

State authorities on Wednesday upgraded a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin to murder in the second degree, and levied charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd's May 25 arrest.

The other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Chauvin's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Friday's council meeting will include a vote on a temporary injunction to immediately halt some MPD practices and set a timeline for the state investigation. If approved, the order would need judicial approval at a hearing expected next week.

Anger toward the Minneapolis Police Department has come from local activists and politicians since Floyd's death. Some have proposed reforms to defund the department and others say community members should be allowed to participate in collective bargaining negotiations with the police union.