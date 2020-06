New York Police Department officers arrest Black Lives Matter protesters on May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Police Department officers push back Black Lives Matter protesters with bicycles May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers during demonstrations in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A protester acts out the death of George Floyd during protests in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters hold up a large sign with George Floyd's name written across it May 29 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child in New York City watch from a distance as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., take to the streets on May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators take to the streets May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris, during protests May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters demonstrating against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters barricade Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh following a peaceful demonstration on May 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

A New York Police Department officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Police hold an intersection as demonstrations and rioting continues in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A police car burns in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Fireworks explode on a group of police officers in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

A protester yells at police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

A protester faces police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters gather before clashing with New York police on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters raise their hands in a standoff against police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protests in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A protester is comforted after being hit in the head by a police officer's rubber bullet in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (R) joins protesters in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Medical personnel from Massachusetts General Hospital hold signs at a rally in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator takes a knee in front of a police line during a protest march in Washington, D.C.,on May 31. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian runs past graffiti on the Decatur House near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Police speak to employees inside the shattered glass front of the Dolce & Gabbana clothing store in New York City on June 1. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.. | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators hold their hands up in front of the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White Hous on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A man is detained by bicycle-mounted police near the White House on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Police in riot gear charge through tear gas at protesters near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Trump returns after posing with a Bible outside the church. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sticky notes with the wishes of protesters have been left on the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Protesters march to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators march on the streets of Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Responding to a request to protect black demonstrators, white demonstrators form a perimeter at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore police officers kneel in solidarity with protesters at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A man recreates the chokehold inflicted on George Floyd during a protest in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

An American flag with a portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest outside the federal building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Workers clean broken glass from a window at a Kmart store after a long night of unrest in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Marchers gather near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds up his hands in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Park Police stand guard in front of the White House during a demonstration in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A marcher holds a sign up to a newly constructed fence in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The spire at the top of One World Trade Center is dark for Blackout Tuesday as police officers in riot gear stop protesters from entering Manhattan in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers kneel in Times Square in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers gather in Times Square for the 7 p.m. daily "Thank You Hour" to honor essential medical workers and to protest on Blackout Tuesday in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman faces off with police officers during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A man walks past police officers with an American flag during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles on June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

British demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in London's Parliament Square on June 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

British demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in London's Parliament Square on June 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

British demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in London's Parliament Square on June 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

A peace vigil is held a St. John's Church near the White House on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protestors gather peacefully in front of the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser visits a rally near the White House on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally near the White House on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer takes a knee in solidarity with protesters during a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester participates in the rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester holds a photo of Michael Brown Jr., another victim of police brutality, while protesting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A protester participates in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Protesters sit on the pavement with their arms raised in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A protester places a flower at the base of a police shield in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Kenny Sway entertains the crowd of protesters as they rally during a demonstration in Washington, D.C., on June 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters take a knee while marching in New York City on June 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator holds a portrait of George Floyd in Los Angeles on June 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thousands converge at the Los Angeles civic center on June 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters jam the streets during a demonstration in San Francisco on June 3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Multiple demonstrations are planned nationwide and in Washington, D.C., this weekend as the strong national movement against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death nears its third week.

A demonstration event scheduled for D.C. on Saturday "may be one of the largest that we've had in the city," said Washington Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of public, open-source information to suggest that," he said.

"We expect that Saturday's demonstration will, like I said, be more of the same peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment right in Washington."

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected in the nation's capital this weekend.

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated in preparation for a planned protest Friday after officials said they received credible threats of violence.

Similar rallies are scheduled in other major U.S. cities, including Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Detroit, and in Maine, where President Donald Trump will travel Friday to visit a medical production facility.

In Buffalo, N.Y., two officers have been suspended without pay after video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man protesting police brutality to the ground, causing him to be hospitalized with a serious head injury, authorities said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said late Thursday the man was in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

Video of the incident shot shortly after curfew set in at 8 p.m. shows the two officers shove the man, causing him to lose his balance, fall and hit his head against the sidewalk in front of Buffalo City Hall. Blood then drips from his head and pools under him.

"He's bleeding out of his ear," a bystander is heard yelling.

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County's executive, described the man's injury as "serious" but said he is expected to recover.

"Simply put, the officers must be held responsible for their actions, not just fired," Poloncarz said, adding what he saw in the video "sickens me."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the incident as "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Cuomo said he spoke with Brown and they both agreed the officers involved should be suspended pending a formal investigation.

"Police officers must enforce -- NOT ABUSE -- the law," he tweeted.

Brown said both he and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood were "deeply disturbed" by the video and that Lockwood has launched an investigation into the incident.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening," the mayor said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the victim tonight."

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted she's "aware" of the video.

The New York Civil Liberties Union urged local leaders to use the situation as "a wake-up call" to address police violence.

"There is no place for military-geared police to enforce a curfew by inflicting violence on the very people they are supposed to protect," John Curr, director of the NYCLU Buffalo Chapter, said in a statement. "We are in solidarity with Buffalo's protesters and demand that demonstrators can protest without the threat of police brutality on the streets tomorrow."

Indianapolis police said they are investigating video that shows two officers using batons and pepper balls to control a woman earlier this week.