June 4 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding attacker injured 39 children and teachers Thursday at a primary school in southern China.

The attack occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time at Wangfu County Center Primary School in Wangfu township, Wuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Global Times reported.

At least 37 students and two teachers were injured in the knife attack, local officials said. The injured were transported to local hospitals. Cangwu government told the Global Times that 37 victims suffered minor injuries and two victims had more severe injuries, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect, identified as Li Xiaomin, 50, a security guard at the school, has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing and Wuzhou police have taken over the case, according to the Global Times.