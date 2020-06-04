Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree in the death of George Floyd. Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree in the death of George Floyd. Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree in the death of George Floyd. Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

A protester puts his hands in the air at Cadman Plaza in New York City on Thursday. Three police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd that led to his death had their bails set at $1 million. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A Hennepin County, Minn., judge on Thursday set a $1 million bail for three former officers who were present during the arrest of George Floyd, which led to his death last week.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said that if the three officers meet certain conditions, such as surrendering any guns they have, their bail would be lower -- $750,000.

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, 26, Thomas Lane, 37, and Tou Thao, 34, appeared in court for the first time to face charges of aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree. All three were present during the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, when former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office blamed Floyd's death on the interaction.

The police department fired all four officers one day after Floyd's death and arrest, which was captured on camera.

Chauvin, 44, is being held at Oak Park Heights state prison. A judge set his bail at $500,000. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were arrested Wednesday and held in detention at Hennepin County Jail.

During Thursday's hearing, Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, asked for a lower bail. He also argued that his client, who was on his fourth day on the job, was innocent and that he twice asked if they should roll Floyd onto his side.

"What was he supposed to do ... go up to Mr. Chauvin, grab him and throw him off?" Gray said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.