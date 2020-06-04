Gregory McMichael, 64, was arrested last month and charged with the murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death on February 23 in Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy Glynn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Travis McMichael, 34, was arrested last month and charged with the murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death on February 23 in Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy Glynn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in February while jogging near his home in Brunswick, Ga. Three men have been charged in his slaying. Photo courtesy Ahmaud Arbery family/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- One of the men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia says he heard the accused triggerman call Arbery a racial slur as the unarmed jogger lay dying, a state investigator testified Thursday.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial, called as a witness by the prosecution at a preliminary hearing, said William Bryan -- one of three white men charged in the shooting death of the 25-year-old African-American man -- heard Travis McMichael call Arbery the N-word after firing the fatal shots.

Travis McMichael, 34, his father Greg McMichael, 64, and Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels', are charged with felony murder. They appeared via video in a probable cause hearing before Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace E. Harrell in Brunswick, Ga.

The probable cause hearing was held to determine if there's enough evidence for the state to proceed with the trial of the three men.

Arbery died after he was shot three times on Feb. 23 as he was jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood less than two miles from his home.

The McMichaels were arrested last month and charged with murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting was posted online. Bryan, who captured the footage of the confrontation, was also arrested on charges of murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment.

All three are being held without bond at the Glynn County Detention Center.

The elder McMichael told police they pursued Arbery after suspecting he'd committed a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

His death preceded the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the case has been a part of national protests over the past week opposing police brutality.

Crowds of protesters gathered outside of the courthouse chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and "no bond."

Police were on high alert in Brunswick after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp promised he would "do whatever is necessary to keep the peace" amid protests.

District Attorney Joyette Holmes will lead the case, after two previous prosecutors recused themselves due to conflicts of interest. One, George Barnhill, had said the McMichaels were acting in self-defense and advised that no charges be filed against them.

An arrest warrant for Bryan said he attempted to block Arbery with his vehicle and confine and detain him without legal authority.

The Justice Department said last month federal prosecutors are also weighing hate crimes charges in the case.