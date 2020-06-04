U.S. Attorney General William Barr (C) and other officials follow President Donald Trump as he leaves the White House to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday. On Thursday, Barr said Trump asked him to lead the federal response to protests in Washington, D.C., like those that were cleared away to allow Trump's visit to the church. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said President Donald Trump asked him to lead the federal response to protests in the nation's capital, which included the clearing of Lafayette Park for the president's visit to St. John's Church earlier in the week.

"This is the federal city. It's the seat of the federal government. It is the responsibility of the federal government to render that protection," Barr said during a news briefing with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The law enforcement officials address the federal response to protests and violence linked to the police-involved killing of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. The arrest that led to his death was captured on cellphone video, prompting outrage and protests across the globe.

The former officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck during his arrest, Derek Chauvin, faces a second-degree murder charge. Three other officers present during the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree.

"It is impossible for any normal human being not to be struck to the heart with horror," Barr said.

The Trump administration has faced criticism after U.S. Park Police used smoke canisters and pepper balls to clear protesters from Lafayette Park in front of the White House. After the protesters were dispersed, Trump walked from the White House to St. John's Church for what some critics said amounted to a "photo op." The church experienced a fire the night before during protests.

Barr said Thursday that he meant to order the park's clearance earlier in the day to expand the security perimeter around the White House, but there weren't enough personnel in place to carry that out. The attorney general said the decision to expand the perimeter came before Trump decided to visit St. John's Church.

He said demonstrators in front of the White House were "becoming increasingly unruly" and that they had been asked to move one block away three times.

Barr blamed recent violent activity during protests on "antifa" -- anti-fascist groups deemed a terrorist organization by the administration this week -- and a "witches' brew" of other groups.

"We have evidence that antifa and other similar extremist groups, as well as actors of a variety of different political persuasions have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity," he said. "And we are also seeing foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence."

Wray said he was "appalled and profoundly troubled" by the video of Floyd's death, saying his death "erodes the trust" people have in law enforcement.

"This is not just about George Floyd," he said. "This is about all of those over the years who have been unjustifiably killed or had their rights violated.