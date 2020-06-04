Gregory McMichael, 64, was arrested last month and charged with the murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death on February 23 near Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy Glenn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Travis McMichael, 34, was arrested last month and charged with the murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death on February 23 in Brunswick, Ga. Photo courtesy Glenn County Detention Center/UPI | License Photo

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in February while jogging near Brunswick, Ga., and three men have been charged in his slaying. Photo courtesy Ahmaud Arbery family/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery will appear in court in Georgia for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Arbery died after he was shot three times on Feb. 23 as he was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga., less than two miles from his home.

Gregory McMichael, 64, his son Travis McMichael, 34, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, will appear via video before Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace E. Harrell at the county courthouse for a probable cause hearing.

The McMichaels were arrested last month and charged with murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting was posted online. Bryan, who captured the footage of the confrontation, was also arrested on charges of murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment.

All three men are being held without bond at the Glynn County Detention Center and their attorneys filed motions with magistrate court requesting preliminary probable cause hearings.

Arbery's death preceded the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the case has been a part of national protests over the past week opposing police brutality.

The elder McMichael told police they pursued Arbery after suspecting he'd committed a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

District Attorney Joyette Holmes will lead the case, after two previous prosecutors recused themselves due to conflicts of interest. One, George Barnhill, had said the McMichaels were acting in self-defense and advised that no charges be filed against them.

An arrest warrant for Bryan said he attempted to block Arbery with his vehicle and confine and detain him without legal authority.

The Justice Department said last month federal prosecutors are also weighing hate crimes charges in the case.