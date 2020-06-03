Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gives an opening statement Wednesday during the committee's hearing on the FBI's probe into the Russian election interference. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is sworn in Wednesday to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI's probe into Russian election interference that may have involved the 2016 Trump election campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is set to testify in the Senate on Wednesday about the Justice Department's Russia investigation, in a key appearance long awaited by Republicans who have questioned surveillance efforts on the 2016 Trump campaign.

At the hearing, which begins at 10 a.m. EDT, Rosenstein will testify as to his role in overseeing the department's investigation into potential collusion with Moscow by members of President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election. The two-year investigation was known as "Crossfire Hurricane."

Rosenstein will testify before the Senate judiciary committee in his first appearance in Congress since he resigned a year ago.

Senate Republicans are expected to focus on how Rosenstein signed off on a warrant application for surveillance against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, as well as his decision to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to take over the investigation after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

"There's a lot of water under the bridge since he appointed the special counsel," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. "The FBI basically interfered in the election. So there's a lot to learn."

Panel Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham said the hearing will look into a report on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts by the Justice Department inspector general. The report, released in March, found errors in an audit of the FBI's compliance with factual accuracy review procedures for 29 FISA applications, including some related to surveillance of Page.

Some Senate Democrats have opposed Wednesday's hearing, characterizing it as a GOP effort to criticize the administration of former President Barack Obama and suggest a conspiracy against Trump.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell asking that the proceeding to be canceled.

"They have failed the American people by turning the institutions of the Senate into an extension of the president's re-election campaign," Schumer wrote. "[The] Republican chairman of the Senate judiciary committee will hold yet another hearing, not on the pandemic, bot on baseless conspiracy theories related to the 2016 election."

Mueller said his investigation found no concrete evidence that Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia, but identified multiple "episodes" in which Trump may have obstructed justice by attempting to interfere in the department's investigation.

