June 3 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will add take part in an online town hall Wednesday afternoon to address the killings of George Floyd and other African Americans that have sparked protests nationwide.

The discussion titled "A conversation with President Obama: Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence" will be streamed live on the Obama Foundation's YouTube page beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

"The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also time for resolve," the Obama Foundation said.

Other panelists set to appear on the town hall include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr., Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, Campaign Zero co-founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Minneapolis City Council Representative Phillipe Cunningham and youth leader Playon Patrick.