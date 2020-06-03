June 3 (UPI) -- A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to a robbery charge in connection with the 2019 killing of college student Tessa Majors.

The 14-year-old issued a statement in family court saying he handed his friend a knife that was used in the fatal stabbing of Majors.

The teen was 13 at the time of the stabbing and was charged as a juvenile, while two other teens -- Rashaun Weaver, 15, and Luciano Luis, 15 -- were both charged as adults for second-degree murder and robbery.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to not charge the younger teen with murder. His lawyer said he was present and involved in the stabbing but was "not the main actor."

He faces between six months and 18 months in juvenile detention when he is sentenced June 15 and will receive credit for time served since his December arrest.

Majors, an 18-year-old freshman ad Barnard College, was killed Dec. 11 in New York City's Morningside Park in what authorities describe as a robbery gone wrong.

An autopsy found that she was stabbed in the torso several times and that one of the stab wounds pierced her heart.

Trials for the two other teens, who were 14 years old at the time of the stabbing, are pending.