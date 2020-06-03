Snapchat announced Wednesday it will no longer promote President Donald Trump's profile on the app's "Discover" page. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Snap on Wednesday said it would no longer promote President Donald Trump's account on its Snapchat app.

The company issued a statement saying Trump's account would not be removed but would no longer be promoted on its "Discover" home page after a tweet he made threatening demonstrators protesting the police-involved killing of George Floyd. He said they would face "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons" if they breached the White House fence.

The comments did not appear on Trump's Snapchat account.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," the company said. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality and justice in America."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement in response to the decision, accusing Snapchat of attempting to suppress Trump and "rig the 2020 election."

Parscale delivered a similar statement last week when Twitter flagged a pair of Trump's tweets on mail-in voting as potentially misleading.

Trump responded by signing an executive order directing the Commerce Department to ask the Federal Communications Commission to reinterpret Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Internet companies from lawsuits targeting the content of their sites.