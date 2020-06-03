U.S. stocks were influenced Wednesday by a report that showed far fewer job losses in May than experts projected. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks are on a roll and the gains continued on Wall Street Wednesday, fueled by positive economic figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 400 points by 1 p.m. EDT. The blue chip index gained almost 270 points on Tuesday and has closed with gains for three straight days.

The S&P 500 had gained about 30 points and the Nasdaq about 45 points by early Wednesday afternoon.

Wall Street was influenced Wednesday by a private jobs report that said the U.S. economy lost just 2.7 million jobs in May, far less than analysts had projected. The data stirred investor confidence as the United States continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department's official May jobs report will be released Friday.