Retired police Capt. David Dorn was shot dead Monday while patrolling a looted pawn shop during riots in St. Louis, Mo., officials said. Photo courtesy St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/UPI | License Photo

Hundreds of demonstrators rally outside City Hall in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday to protest the police killing of George Floyd last week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Police officers in riot gear stop protesters from entering Manhattan at Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers gather in Times Square for the 7 p.m. daily "Thank You Hour" to honor essential medical workers and to protest on Blackout Tuesday in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Uniformed Secret Service police watch protestors demonstrating Tuesday near the White Hous in Washington D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Protesters holder their fists in the air Tuesday near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Marchers protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, one of many mass demonstrations nationwide to oppose the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Amid mass demonstrations nationwide that have tapered little over the past week, President Donald Trump on Wednesday kept up promises to get rioting and violence under forceful control if vandalism and looting continue.

Trump has threatened multiple times this week to send the U.S. military into cities experiencing widespread violence if local leaders fail to "solve" the problem. Wednesday, he urged police nationwide to "get tough" and said the "National Guard is ready" to help quell rioting in New York City, one of the nation's most active sites rallying in opposition to the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota a week ago.

"NYC is totally out of control," he tweeted early Wednesday while calling for "law and order."

"New York's finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless ... they will need additional help."

Overnight Tuesday, hundreds more protesters were arrested nationwide -- adding to the thousands that have been detained over the past week since Floyd's death -- after defying local curfews to rally against police brutality.

In New York City, about 200 people were arrested Tuesday night. Looting appeared, however, to decline and only sporadic and isolated incidents were reported in Manhattan after an 8 p.m. curfew.

In Washington, D.C., the Pentagon dispatched 1,600 active-duty troops to respond to protests near Lafayette Park after a 7 p.m. curfew. Monday, federal troops cleared protesters from the same area so Trump could walk to a nearby church to pose for photos.

"I've done more for Black Americans ... than any president in U.S. history," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "With the possible exception of another Republican president, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln ... and it's not even close."

In Houston, police said more than 200 demonstrators were arrested late Tuesday and early Wednesday, mainly "individuals engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at officers."

"Many, despite orders to clear the streets, refused to do so and were taken into custody," Houston police said.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in Houston, his hometown.

Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna and her mother emotionally recalled on Tuesday that he was "a good man" and a "super fun dad."

"This is what those officers took from me," her mother, Roxy Washington, told reporters. "At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If she has a problem and needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

In St. Louis, authorities said a retired police captain was killed when he responded to widespread looting this week. Officials said the retired captain, 77-year-old David Dorn, was shot dead providing security for a pawn shop.

Trump called Dorn "a great police captain" who was killed by "despicable looters."

"We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before."

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for "national reconciliation and peace" in the wake of Floyd's death and the resulting unrest.

"I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in [the U.S.] in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd," he said. "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.

"At the same time, we have to recognize that 'the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced Floyd's death Wednesday, calling it "appalling" and "inexcusable."

"We all saw it on our screens, and I perfectly understand people's right to protest," he said, "though obviously I also believe that protests should take place in a lawful and reasonable way."